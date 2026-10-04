Moderate Weather Sunday, Temps To Drop Significantly Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The weather on Sunday will be moderate in most parts of the Kingdom and hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with clouds at various altitudes. Limited showers are possible in the far eastern parts of the Kingdom during the evening, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Winds will be southeasterly moderate, shifting by noon to westerly and occasionally becoming active.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, temperatures will drop slightly on Monday, with moderate weather prevailing in most areas and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, while northwesterly winds will be moderate.

On Tuesday, temperatures will drop significantly, falling around 5–6 degrees Celsius below their seasonal averages. The weather will be pleasantly cool in most areas and moderate in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, with scattered showers expected in the southern and eastern parts of the Kingdom, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Northwesterly winds will be moderate, becoming active at times.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise, bringing moderate weather to most areas and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, while northeasterly winds will be moderate.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 29C and 15C in eastern Amman, 27C and 13C in western Amman, 26C and 13C in the northern highlands, 25C and 12C in the Sharah Highlands, 32C and 16C in the Badia, 30C and 15C in the plains, 35C and 20C in the northern Jordan Valley, 38C and 23C in the southern Jordan Valley, 37C and 22C at the Dead Sea, and 36C and 22C in Aqaba.

//Petra//WH