Haryana CM Saini Begins Singapore Tour To Participate In SING Forum

MENAFN - IANS) Singapore, Oct 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is on a three-day visit to Singapore starting Sunday, during which he will explore opportunities for investment, technological and industrial cooperation and skill development.

CM Saini left for Singapore late on Saturday.

"During the visit, he will participate in various programmes under SING (Singapore India Network for Growth Forum). He will explore Singapore's modern infrastructure and technology and, in the evening, meet various representatives at a dinner hosted by the Singapore Business Forum," the Haryana Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Keeping in view the proposed Jungle Safari project in Haryana, the officials said that CM Saini will also visit Singapore Safari later on Sunday evening.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will seek to strengthen cooperation and attract investments in strategic sectors.

The discussions will include strengthening cooperation in sectors including logistics, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, agro and food processing, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), aviation, and education.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister will engage in roundtable discussions with leading industry leaders, investors, corporate executives, and sector experts.

These interactions will highlight Haryana's industrial policies, infrastructure, business environment, skilled talent pool, and the opportunities emerging from its fast-growing industrial corridors.

The visit will also include one-on-one meetings with potential investors, during which Singapore-based companies will be encouraged to explore opportunities in Haryana.

Earlier in March this year, the President of the Singapore India Business Forum, Prasoon Mukherjee, called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and held discussions on industrial investment, trade cooperation and opportunities available for Singaporean companies in the state.

The Chief Minister invited the Singapore India Business Forum and investors from Singapore to explore investment opportunities in Haryana. He said that the Haryana government is continuously making efforts to promote industries in the state and provide a conducive environment for investors.

The government is encouraging investments through transparent policies, simplified procedures, and improved infrastructure, an official statement quoting CM Saini said.

He further stated that the state government is committed to extending full support to investors. Investors coming to Haryana will not face any difficulties, and their interests will be fully protected. The Chief Minister said that the expansion of industries in the state will create new employment opportunities and further accelerate Haryana's economic growth.