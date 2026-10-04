Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,750 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,391 Russian tanks, 25,483 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 50,686 (+49) artillery systems, 2,179 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,686 (+3) air defense systems, 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,837 (+13) ground robotic systems, 546,240 (+1,742) operational-tactical drones, 5,126 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 157,258 (+527) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,788 (+5) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.