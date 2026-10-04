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German Chancellor Arrives In Kyiv On Surprise Visit

German Chancellor Arrives In Kyiv On Surprise Visit


2026-10-04 02:16:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to DW, Ukrinform reports.

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