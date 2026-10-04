Pargat Singh Slams AAP MLA's Suspension, Calls Kejriwal A 'Dictator'

Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Sunday termed the Aam Aadmi Party's suspension of MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana as“dictatorship”, alleging that the move reflected the ruling party's unwillingness to accept criticism over ground realities in the state.

Pargat Singh calls AAP MLA's suspension 'dictatorship'

Reacting to the suspension of Maiserkhana from AAP's primary membership for alleged anti-party activities, Pargat Singh said,“I call this a dictatorship; it is not a true democracy. Kejriwal is essentially a dictator because he refuses to agree with anyone who speaks about the ground reality.”

Suspended MLA defends his stance

Maiserkhana was suspended after he publicly raised concerns over teacher vacancies and other basic issues in schools in his constituency. In a video, the MLA had said he had repeatedly urged the government to fill vacant posts so that students could study properly. The AAP cited“anti-party activities and indiscipline” while announcing the suspension.

“I am not fighting against schools; I am fighting for them. It is not just my children studying there; children from all over. Children of other people study in these schools. It is a matter of our education system and the current state of affairs. I know what the situation is like in these schools; I could not tolerate it anymore. If I am wrong, I apologise, but I am speaking up today because of the situation we have reached, a situation that has become unbearable after so much patience,” Maiserkhana had said in the video.

Reacting to the development, Pargat Singh alleged that the AAP government's claims of honesty, patriotism and reforms in education and healthcare were a“facade”.“The fact is, it is all a facade, a facade of honesty, a facade of patriotism, and a facade of having brought about revolutions in education and healthcare,” he told ANI.

Congress slams AAP on law and order

On the law and order situation in Punjab, Pargat Singh said, "The real issue is a lack of leadership; there is no leadership within the police force, nor is there any political leadership. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cannot shirk his responsibility."

He further said, "As for law and order, two murders took place just yesterday. I do not think Punjab ever faced such conditions before; when the Congress government returns to power, you will see professionalism in the police force."

Congress eyes 2027 Assembly elections

Pargat Singh was appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Speaking after his appointment, Pargat Singh had said Punjab needed“meaningful politics, positive politics, and agenda-based politics”, with focus on issues concerning the state.

“Punjabis have always defeated the politics of hatred. And the politics of hatred happening across the country-Punjabis will never accept that,” he had said.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, has also backed the new state Congress leadership, saying the party is united and would contest the 2027 Assembly elections together. Bajwa said Congress would work with full vigour to form the government in Punjab in 2027 and alleged that the people of the state would respond to the AAP government's policies in the coming elections.

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