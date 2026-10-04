Sekhon IAF Marathon 2026: Athletes Share Inspiring Stories In Chandigarh

Participants from different parts of the country took part in the second edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026 in Chandigarh, with athletes highlighting their sporting journeys and experiences at the event.

From Policing to Peak Performance

Amit Kumar, a Haryana Police personnel and athlete, said he has been associated with sports for around three decades and took up athletics in 2007. "I serve in the Haryana Police and have been involved in sports for 30 years. I took up athletics in 2007," Kumar said.

Kumar also recalled his mountaineering journey, saying that he underwent training for mountaineering and successfully scaled Mount Everest in 2011. "I also trained for mountaineering and successfully scaled Mount Everest in 2011; the Haryana Police has honoured me greatly for this," he said.

He said that despite his official responsibilities, he continues to train while balancing his professional and family responsibilities. "I continue my training alongside my official duties, balancing work with family responsibilities, including caring for my child as a single parent," Kumar said.

Kumar said he had participated in the 10-kilometre category at the marathon and received a medal after completing the race. "I have just completed a 10-kilometer run and won this medal," he said.

A Runner's Dedication

Another participant, who travelled from Uttarakhand, said he completed the 10-kilometre run in 39 minutes. "I have come from Uttarakhand. I participated in the 10-kilometer run and finished it in 39 minutes. I feel really good here. Thank you so much to the organisers and to all my team members who motivated me," the participant said.

The participant said he has been an athlete since 2015 and regularly participates in marathon events. "I am an athlete. I started competing in 2015, and I regularly participate in marathons," he said.

Remembering a Hero: Marathon Details

The second edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon was organised in memory of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to have been awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

The marathon featured three categories -- 21-km for serious runners, 10-km for beginners and 5-km for participants taking part in the fun run and supporting the Indian Air Force.

The event received more than 3,500 registrations. (ANI)

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