Trump: We Are Beating China In 'Super Intelligence'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump claimed at a rally in Ohio that the US is "beating China" in "super intelligence," a term he has adopted to describe artificial intelligence (AI).

The American president insisted on using the term "super intelligence" instead of AI as it is "not fake." He described AI as "too real," as well as "super powerful" and "rapid."

Trump also said he gets along well with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, stressing it was important to be on good terms with countries that have nuclear weapons.