New Malaysian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Vietnamese President, Pledges To Deepen Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

PHNOM PENH, Oct 4 (NNN) -- Newly appointed Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Jamal Sharifuddin Johan pledged to accelerate five decades of cooperation with Hanoi, with sustainable energy and the halal economy as priority areas under the countries' upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

After presenting his credentials to Vietnam's President To Lam on Oct 3, formally assuming his duties as Malaysia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vietnam, he reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties between the two ASEAN member states.

“This includes areas of mutual importance such as trade and investment, sustainable energy via the ASEAN Power Grid, the halal economy, fisheries, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges,” the embassy said in a statement issued to Bernama on Sunday.

At the event held at the Presidential Palace in the capital Hanoi, To Lam expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral relations and underscored the Vietnamese government's support for the new ambassador in carrying out his duties to advance cooperation during his tenure.

In the region, Vietnam has remained a key trading partner of Malaysia, with bilateral trade reaching US$22 billion (RM92 billion) last year.

The two highly export-driven nations established diplomatic relations on March 30, 1973.

Ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in August 2015, before being upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024.

Malaysia and Vietnam have concluded multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding covering areas such as investment, science and technology, information and communications technology, education, defence, agriculture, tourism and employment, among others, said the statement.

--NNN