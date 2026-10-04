Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 4

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 4. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 3. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,757,542 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,978,132 rials. On October 3, the euro was priced at 1,972,776 rials.

Currency Rial on October 4 Rial on October 3 1 US dollar USD 1,757,542 1,752,285 1 British pound GBP 2,327,059 2,318,133 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,120,953 2,112,941 1 Swedish króna SEK 175,130 174,534 1 Norwegian krone NOK 182,621 182,010 1 Danish krone DKK 264,556 263,929 1 Indian rupee INR 18,249 18,227 1 UAE Dirham AED 478,568 477,137 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,690,584 5,674,051 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 634,573 632,784 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,113,596 1,110,341 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 223,976 223,302 1 Omani rial OMR 4,571,854 4,555,538 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,233,345 1,229,287 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 987,063 983,166 1 South African rand ZAR 105,674 105,061 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,773 35,655 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,052 20,989 1 Qatari riyal QAR 482,841 481,397 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 134,141 133,748 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,406 14,361 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,221,652 1,218,185 1 Saudi riyal SAR 468,678 467,276 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,674,314 4,660,332 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,3674,026 1,368,987 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,428,313 1,425,003 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 53,152 52,983 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 837 835 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,140,043 1,138,683 1 Libyan dinar LYD 274,475 273,669 1 Chinese yuan CNY 262,102 261,318 100 Thai baht THB 5,255,966 5,217,095 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 430,202 428,955 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,308,363 1,301,698 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,478,903 2,471,488 1 euro EUR 1,978,132 1,972,776 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 391,840 390,058 1 Georgian lari GEL 675,230 675,058 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 98,146 97,768 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,079 27,152 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 583,610 580,804 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,032,869 1,030,762 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,808,717 2,801,563 1 Tajik somoni TJS 190,651 190,246 1 Turkmen manat TMT 500,340 499,271 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,032 2,025

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,978,132 rials and $1 costs 1,757,542.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,68-2,71 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,02-3,05 million rials.