IAF's Sekhon Marathon In Chandigarh Honours Param Vir Chakra Awardee

The Indian Air Force organised the second edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026 in Chandigarh on Sunday, commemorating the valour and supreme sacrifice of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The marathon witnessed participation from thousands of runners, with more than 3,500 registrations for the second edition of the event.

Commemorating a War Hero

Air Vice Marshal Shekhar Yadav said the marathon was organised in memory of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who displayed exceptional bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. "Today we are celebrating the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon. It's the second edition. This is in memory of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who very bravely fought in the 1971 war and shot down the Pakistani Sabres," Air Vice Marshal Shekhar Yadav said.

He said the event was one of the major programmes being conducted by the IAF to commemorate Sekhon's contribution and inspire people through his legacy. "This is one of the major events that we are conducting in his memory. We have got more than 3,500 registrations," he said.

Race Categories

The marathon featured three categories -- a 21-kilometre run for serious runners, a 10-kilometre run for beginners and a 5-kilometre fun run for participants wishing to show their support for the Indian Air Force. "For serious runners, we have got 21 kilometres; for the beginners, we have got a 10-kilometre; and for those who believe in fun running and for coming and showing their support to the Indian Air Force and to the public in general, we've got a 5-kilometre run," AVM Yadav said.

An Unparalleled Legacy

Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command, said the Indian Air Force has produced several heroes whose courage continues to inspire both the force and the public. "The Indian Air Force has got so many legends and heroes that we all look up to, not only we, but the general public. So the Air Force honors the bravery and unparalleled valour and selfless sacrifice of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Sekhon, who in December 1971 laid down his life for the country," Air Marshal Yalla Umesh said.

"He's the only Param Vir Chakra awardee for the Indian Air Force," he added.

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his exceptional bravery during the 1971 war. He was serving with No. 18 Squadron at Srinagar when Pakistani aircraft attacked the airfield on December 18, 1971.

Participants' Experience

The marathon also drew participants from different parts of the country. A participant from Uttarakhand, who took part in the 10-kilometre category, said he completed the race in 39 minutes. "I have come from Uttarakhand. I participated in the 10-kilometre run and finished it in 39 minutes. I feel really good here. Thank you so much to the organisers and to all my team members who motivated me," the participant said.

The participant, who is an athlete and has been competing since 2015, said he regularly participates in marathon events.

The marathon was organised as part of the IAF's efforts to honour the legacy of Flying Officer Sekhon and encourage fitness, sportsmanship and public participation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)