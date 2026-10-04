Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Godown In Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri
A fire broke out at a furniture godown near Medchal Checkpost in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further. No casualties were reported in the incident. Fire officials and other authorities are assessing the situation and investigating the cause of the fire. The extent of damage to the property and furniture stored at the godown is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Further details awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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