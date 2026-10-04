J&K Crime Branch Files Two Chargesheets Against Habitual Offender In Fraud-Forgery Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Sunday it has filed two chargesheets against a habitual offender in fraud and forgery cases.

A Crime Branch statement said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of J&K Crime Branch "has filed two chargesheets before the Hon'ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against Abdul Majeed Mir, son of Abdul Rahim Mir, resident of Kalaroos Lishtiyal, Kupwara".

The chargesheet was filed in connection with separate cases involving allegations of cheating, impersonation, forgery and fraudulent collection of money from job aspirants.

In case FIR No. 13/2026, registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), investigation established allegations that the accused cheated an amount of Rs 2.10 lakh on the pretext of providing employment and furnished a fake and forged appointment order purportedly issued by the Airport Authority of India.

In another case, FIR No. 10/2025, registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 201 IPC, investigation established that the accused impersonated himself as a Duty Officer attached to the Lieutenant Governor, UT of J&K and promised government jobs and land at SDA Colony, Bemina. The accused Abdul Majeed Mir collected around Rs 60 lakh and provided fake appointment and land allotment letters.

Both the chargesheets have been filed before the Court for judicial determination.

The officials said that the accused, Abdul Majeed Mir, is involved in 15 separate criminal cases registered across the Kashmir Valley.

The Crime Branch has also advised people to remain vigilant against economic fraudsters and report any such incidents directly to SSP EOW Srinagar (Crime Branch J&K), Abdul Waheed Shah. "If you have been a victim of economic fraud, you may also send your complaint to the official email:....," it said.

The EOW investigates high-profile cases of economic offences, in which technological backup and full-time teams of investigators are required.