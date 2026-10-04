MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post UCR Student Formulates Innovative Eco-Friendly Tablet Disinfectant appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Eddie Alvarado Elizondo, a Chemical Engineering student at the University of Costa Rica (UCR), has created a compact, eco-friendly tablet disinfectant solution for his graduation project at the institution's Pilot Plant. Developed alongside the Natural Products Research Center (Ciprona) and the UCR School of Chemistry, the project offers a practical response to the growing demand for continuous, sustainable space disinfection.

The scientific effort focused on reducing logistical overhead, lowering packaging waste, and engineering a product that dissolves rapidly while maintaining high efficacy against pathogens.

High Efficacy with Faster Dissolution

The tablet stands out for its speed: it fully dissolves in water in nine minutes or less, significantly outperforming similar products in the national market that can take up to 20 minutes. Once dissolved, the solution eliminates 99.99% of pathogens on treated surfaces.

The formulation is fully adaptable to different environments:



High-grade disinfection: Can be used in higher concentrations for high biological-load environments, such as hospital hallways. Food-safe application: Can be diluted for safe cleaning of surfaces in direct contact with food.

99% Storage Reduction & Local Commercialization

Unlike standard liquid cleaning products-which rely on bulky gallon containers-the tablet design minimizes label and packaging materials. This compact footprint translates to a 99% reduction in volume needed for storage and freight transport, significantly lowering overall environmental impact.

The UCR Procurement Office (Oficina de Suministros) has already adopted the formulation as its first official user. Looking forward, Alvarado plans to integrate the development into his industrial business based in Grecia, Alajuela, bringing the eco-friendly solutio to commercial markets, institutions, and businesses nationwide.

Research at the UCR Pilot Plant remains ongoing to optimize the formula and reduce dissolution time even further.

The post UCR Student Formulates Innovative Eco-Friendly Tablet Disinfectant appeared first on The Costa Rica News.