Press Release: Anbuco Farm Launches Parian-Cam To Scale Local Food Production And Processing

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Cameroon Faces Persistent Food And Nutritional Insecurity Amid Rising Demand For Staple Crops And Limited National Supply. Parian-Cam, Led By Anbuco Farm, Responds With A... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Bokaga-Bokito, Cameroon & Dubai, UAE

Cameroon Faces Persistent Food And Nutritional Insecurity Amid Rising Demand For Staple Crops And Limited National Supply. Parian-Cam, Led By Anbuco Farm, Responds With A Diversified, Agro-Industrial Model Located In Bokaga-Bokito (Centre Region). The 19-Hectare Project Combines Staple Crops (Plantain Banana, Maize, Cassava) With Higher Value Moringa Production And On-Site Processing To Reduce Post-Harvest Losses And Capture Greater Value For Local Consumers And Regional Markets. Parian-Cam Projects First-Year Turnover Of 400 Million Fcfa Against A Break-Even Point Near 135 Million Fcfa.

What The Startup Delivers?

Parian-Cam Integrates Mechanized Field Operations, Irrigation, And Processing Lines To Convert Raw Crops Into Market-Ready Derivatives Banana Chips, Cassava Flour, And Moringa Powder. The Model Balances Crop Risk, Strengthens Supply Reliability For Wholesalers And Processors, And Creates Permanent And Seasonal Rural Employment. Investments In Conservation Practices And Rational Input Use Aim To Improve Yields While Reducing Environmental Impact.

Program Plan (First 30–60 Days)

Under Equitypilot, Fastercapital Will Work With Anbuco Farm To:

– Finalize Operational Milestones For Mechanization, Irrigation Commissioning, And Processing Pilot Tests

– Strengthen Supply Agreements With Wholesalers And Processors To Secure Initial Off-Take

– Refine Financial Forecasts And Packaging/Branding Strategy For Processed Products

– Prepare Execution Materials And Investor-Ready Documentation; Note: Equitypilot Support Is Advisory And Does Not Guarantee Funding

Proof Points

Anbuco Farm's Promoter Has Demonstrated Production Success At A One-Hectare Maize Operation. Project Estimates (400m Fcfa Projected Turnover; Break-Even ≈135m Fcfa) Underpin The Financial Case. The Mixed-Crop Approach Reduces Exposure To Single-Crop Price Cycles And Broadens Potential Buyer Channels.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder And Ceo Of Fastercapital, Said: 'We're Excited To Support Anbuco Farm Through Equitypilot. Our Team Will Focus On Execution Milestones And Connecting The Startup With The Right Ecosystem Stakeholders.'

Founder Background Founder Alphonse Nkene Brings Hands-On Agricultural Experience And A Commitment To Inclusive Rural Development. A Centre Region Native, He Has Scaled From A One-Hectare Maize Operation To A Structured Llc That Prioritizes Youth Training And Community Engagement.

Ecosystem Relevance

Parian-Cam Aligns With National Food Security Objectives And Complements Regional Processing Capacity. Its Integration Of Production And Value-Add Processing Creates Sourcing Opportunities For Local Aggregators And Input Suppliers.

About Anbuco Farm

Anbuco Farm Is Developing Parian-Cam, A 19-Hectare Agricultural And Agro-Industrial Project In Bokaga-Bokito, Centre Region, Cameroon. The Venture Focuses On Staples And Value-Added Crops Plantain Banana, Maize, Cassava, And Moringa Paired With On-Site Processing To Reduce Losses And Improve Rural Incomes.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital supports startups globally by providing execution-focused support, fundraising readiness guidance, and access to an ecosystem of mentors, partners, and investors. Through programs such as EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps founders strengthen their strategy, refine materials, and accelerate progress toward measurable milestones.