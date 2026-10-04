US Marine Arrested For Suspected Murder-Robbery In Okinawa

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NAHA (Japan), Oct 4 (NNN-Kyodo) -- A 20-year-old US Marine was arrested Sunday in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, on suspicion of robbing and murdering a local woman, Kyodo News reported, citing police.

Davin Ballard stationed at the Futenma Air Base is suspected of killing Anna Yagi, 39, and taking her wallet and backpack in the early hours of Saturday at a hotel in Naha, according to the Okinawa prefectural police. The suspect has denied the charges, they added.

Ballard was seen entering the hotel with Yagi, who was found dead on Saturday morning, the police said.

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi lodged a protest on Sunday morning with U.S. Ambassador George Glass over the Marine's alleged involvement in the case, the Foreign Ministry said.

In their telephone conversation, Glass told Funakoshi that the U.S. side will fully cooperate with the investigation and take all measures it can to prevent a recurrence, the ministry said.

Glass wrote in a post on X that he had called Okinawa Governor Genta Koja "offering our sincere condolences and pledging full cooperation as the investigation continues."

A police officer questioned and detained the suspect when he was walking alone on a street in Naha's entertainment district late Saturday.

The police said they will investigate the case in cooperation with the US military.

--NNN-KYODO