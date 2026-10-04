Izium Hit By Large-Caliber Multiple Rocket Launchers
"Today, on October 4, at around midnight, the enemy struck the city of Izium, using, according to preliminary information, large-caliber multiple rocket launchers," the post said.
The strikes were recorded in the Povorotka area. The attack caused damage and sparked a fire on the premises of a non-operational enterprise. Private houses were also damaged.Read also: Woman killed as Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv region
No casualties have been reported so far, the military administration added.
As reported, five people were injured in Izium during a morning drone strike on October 3.
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