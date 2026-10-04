Izium Hit By Large-Caliber Multiple Rocket Launchers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Izium City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on October 4, at around midnight, the enemy struck the city of Izium, using, according to preliminary information, large-caliber multiple rocket launchers," the post said.

The strikes were recorded in the Povorotka area. The attack caused damage and sparked a fire on the premises of a non-operational enterprise. Private houses were also damaged.

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No casualties have been reported so far, the military administration added.

As reported, five people were injured in Izium during a morning drone strike on October 3.

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