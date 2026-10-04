Iran Takes Measures To Counter Growing US Economic Pressure - Pezeshkian

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Iranian authorities have taken a number of measures to counter the growing economic pressure from the United States.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote about this on his X page.

“The government has taken new steps in response to the current situation. In recent months, our adversaries have sought to cut off the country's key economic lifelines,” he wrote.

According to the Iranian president, economic pressure on Iran has indeed intensified. At the same time, he noted that Tehran has managed to prevent its adversaries from achieving the objectives of their economic war.