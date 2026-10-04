Press Release: Emuseni, Fastercapital Partner To Accelerate Private Healthcare Expansion In Zimbabwe

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Emuseni Private Hospital and FasterCapital today announced a strategic partnership under FasterCapital's LaunchUp program to accelerate construction and operational launch of a... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Bulawayo, Zimbabwe & Dubai, UAE

Emuseni Private Hospital and FasterCapital today announced a strategic partnership under FasterCapital's LaunchUp program to accelerate construction and operational launch of a 150‐bed private hospital at Mzimuni Growth Point, Gwanda District, Matabeleland South, Zimbabwe. The collaboration combines Emuseni's clinical vision and local management with FasterCapital's global funding, technical acceleration and capital‐raising support.

Market opportunity & problem

statement Zimbabwe and wider SADC regions face persistent gaps in access to mid‐level and specialized private healthcare outside major cities. Rural districts such as Gwanda and Filabusi have limited access to diagnostics, nephrology/hemodialysis, advanced surgical care and maternal services, forcing patients to travel long distances. Emuseni aims to address these inefficiencies by delivering a locally based, full‐service private hospital that fills white‐space demand for higher‐acuity care and specialist services while reducing outbound patient referrals.

Startup solution & differentiation

Emuseni will develop a modern, 150‐bed private hospital offering radiology, dentistry, physiotherapy, hemodialysis and nephrology (including kidney transplant planning), ophthalmology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, urology, oncology and obstetrics/gynecology. Its business model targets patients from Gwanda, Filabusi and surrounding districts, combining premium clinical standards with affordability and community outreach via planned feeder clinics. Differentiators include an integrated specialist network, a secluded campus at Mzimuni for inpatient recovery, and a management team experienced in regional hospital operations. Emuseni's business plan targets sustainable margins and measurable patient‐care quality KPIs tied to staff training and service expansion.

FasterCapital partnership value

Through the LaunchUp program, FasterCapital will provide structured funding, go‐to‐market strategy, digital health enablement, governance oversight and investor introductions to accelerate construction and commissioning. FasterCapital applies selective criteria focused on market readiness, team capability and scalable models - standards that validated Emuseni's plan and local leadership. The partnership is designed to compress time to operational readiness, advance regulatory approvals, and prepare the hospital for subsequent growth capital rounds.

Executive quotes

“Hesham Zreik: FasterCapital invests where strong local leadership intersects with clear market need. Emuseni's clinical scope and regional focus align with our LaunchUp thesis: build durable, scalable healthcare projects that improve access and create economic value in underserved markets,” said Hesham Zreik, investment lead and strategic adviser.

“Founding and operating a first‐class private hospital in Mzimuni is a community and clinical imperative,” said the Founder & Managing Director of Emuseni Private Hospital.“Our partnership with FasterCapital brings the capital, technical support and global network we need to deliver high‐quality care locally and scale to neighboring districts.”

Growth trajectory & near‐term plan

Immediate milestones include finalizing funding, completing site works and delivering a fully operational hospital by the target date outlined in Emuseni's business plan. Within two years, Emuseni will deploy satellite feeder clinics across seven districts, expand specialist services (including dialysis and planned transplant pathways) and initiate a regional referral network. FasterCapital will support a follow‐on capital raise to scale services across the SADC market.

About Emuseni Private Hospital

Emuseni Private Hospital (Mzimuni Growth Point, Gwanda District) is a planned 150‐bed private hospital focused on bringing advanced clinical services to Matabeleland South. Emuseni's mission is to provide professional, high‐quality and affordable care while fostering community health and staff development.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global accelerator and investment platform that helps startups scale through funding, technical development and go‐to‐market support. FasterCapital's LaunchUp program pairs select founders with capital, mentors and investor readiness resources to accelerate commercialization across markets.