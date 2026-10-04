Mountains And History Draw Holiday Tourists To Henan's Qi County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEBI, China, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourists to Qi County this National Day holiday are touring mountain scenery and sites tied to China's ancient past. The county, part of Hebi in central China's Henan province, has combined natural landscapes with performances at different attractions across the area.







Qi County was known in ancient times as Zhaoge. It served as a capital during the late Shang Dynasty, which ruled more than 3,000 years ago, and later as the capital of the State of Wei during the Western Zhou period. That history has left the county with a dense concentration of heritage sites, several of which now host live events.

At Yunmeng Mountain, the holiday program draws on the legacy of Guiguzi, a legendary philosopher and strategist said to have taught some of ancient China's most celebrated statesmen and military figures. Performers reenact a troop review, while children and adults can try games such as simulated stone-throwing battles. Tourists collect paper banknotes as souvenirs as they move through the site.













Chaoyang Mountain is home to the Cliff Temple, one of China's surviving hanging monasteries, as well as ruins linked to King Zhou, the last Shang ruler. Its holiday lineup includes archery, ball games, sacrificial rituals and parades.







Lush with dense forests and gurgling streams, Guling Mountain embodies profound cultural heritage centered on the ancient goddess Nüwa. Children can try face painting inspired by Nüwa and Nezha, two figures from the stories, while performers stage Henan Zhuizi, a traditional form of folk storytelling recognized as national intangible heritage.













At Zhaixingtai (Star-Picking Platform), the program centers on Bi Gan, a Shang-era official later revered in Chinese folk tradition as a god of wealth. God of Wealth Parades and Fairy Scattering Flowers recount his story, and create a spectacle for tourists.

By combining natural scenery, historic sites and participatory performances, Qi County is promoting a slower-paced, experience-driven model of tourism, and offering tourists a way to encounter the region's long history while spending the holiday outdoors.

Company: Qi County

Contact Person: Li Mingkun

Email: wuyuekp@163.com

Website:

City: Hebi

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