Milestone Move: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Releases Two Rare Great Indian Bustards In Jaisalmer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav released two male Great Indian Bustards in Sam Desert National Park in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday.

After releasing the bustards, Minister Yadav posted on X:“In a milestone move, released two male Great Indian Bustards in Sam, Desert National Park, Jaisalmer, today morning. This landmark success has been made possible by the nearly decade-long unwavering dedication of our scientists, researchers and ground staff who have spent years to ensure GIB reclaims the deserts of Rajasthan.”

The Union Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance, encouragement and constant support.“I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his continued guidance, encouragement and constant support in ensuring our scientific community can work for the conservation of all our species, including the GIB.”

Earlier on Saturday, Minister Yadav visited the breeding facility at Ramdevra and lauded the efforts of young researchers and scientists working for the conservation of the iconic species.

He highlighted the dedication and perseverance of the researchers involved in the conservation programme and said the project had been pursued with passion for years.“A day before we begin the rewilding of the Great Indian Bustard in Sam, Desert National Park, Jaisalmer, visited the breeding facility at Ramdevra. I was immensely impressed by the perseverance of our young researchers and scientists, who have pursued this project with passion for years, demonstrating exceptional dedication to the conservation of this iconic species,” Yadav posted on X.

The Great Indian Bustard, one of India's most iconic and critically endangered bird species, has been the focus of a dedicated conservation programme involving government agencies, scientists, forest officials and local communities.

"The release of captive-bred GIBs represents the next critical step in the species recovery programme and will provide important scientific learnings for progressively developing and refining protocols for reintroduction of captive-bred birds into their natural habitat," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a press release.

The programme has involved captive breeding and conservation efforts aimed at improving the prospects of the GIB and eventually returning captive-bred birds to the wild.