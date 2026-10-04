Saudi Airstrikes Reported On Yemen's Houthi-Held Capital Sanaa

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Oct 4 (IANS) Loud explosions rocked Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa, as the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported renewed Saudi airstrikes on the city.

A Sanaa resident, speaking to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, said warplanes could be heard overhead as powerful blasts echoed across the capital, rattling windows and shaking buildings, late on Saturday (local time).

"The blasts were so powerful that the ground shook beneath us," the resident said. "It felt like an earthquake. Our windows were rattling, and the children woke up terrified."

Local residents believed that the airstrikes targeted Houthi positions. Casualties were not immediately known.

Earlier on Saturday, the Houthis said they had launched ballistic missiles and drones at an Aramco facility in the Saudi capital Riyadh in retaliation for what they described as intensified Saudi strikes on Yemen.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said that 60 air and missile strikes had hit Yemen over the previous 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified after the group announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia on July 20, followed by an escalation in cross-border missile and drone attacks and airstrikes.

The confrontation widened further in September amid fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces, largely backed by Saudi Arabia. The Houthis captured the Red Sea port city of Mocha on Sept. 10 and strategically located Mayyun Island the following day.

Yemen's conflict began in late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognised Yemeni government.