10-Ft Python Found In Girls' Hostel Bathroom In MP's Sagar, Sparks Panic (WATCH)

Panic swept through a girls' hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar after a massive 10-foot-long python was discovered inside a bathroom, leaving students terrified and forcing hostel authorities to call in a snake rescuer. The incident took place in the Tili area, where students were left stunned after spotting the giant reptile inside the hostel bathroom. They immediately informed the hostel management, who contacted snake catcher Aqeel Baba for help.

Aqeel Baba soon reached the hostel and inspected the bathroom, where the python was found hiding. With students and staff anxiously watching from a safe distance, he launched a careful rescue operation.

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- Patrika Madhya Pradesh (@patrika_mp) October 3, 2026

After a brief struggle, the snake catcher managed to overpower and safely capture the nearly 10-foot-long python. His timely intervention prevented the situation from escalating and ensured that neither the students nor the reptile was harmed.

Aqeel Baba said the Tili area is located close to a hilly region, making snake sightings relatively common. The surrounding natural habitat provides snakes and pythons with easy access to residential areas in search of shelter.

He said such incidents become particularly common during the monsoon, when snakes often enter homes and buildings seeking safe and dry spaces.

Pythons have also been spotted several times in housing scheme buildings in the area. Aqeel Baba revealed that he has rescued around 70 to 75 pythons from the locality so far. The rescued snakes were safely captured and released into the wild in the presence of Forest Department officials.

Preparations are now underway to release the latest 10-foot python safely back into its natural habitat.

Aqeel Baba also urged residents not to panic or attempt to catch, attack or kill snakes found inside homes, hostels or other buildings. Instead, people should immediately alert a trained snake catcher or the concerned authorities to ensure the animal is rescued safely.