More Than 3,800 Marriages Registered In Ukraine Last Week Justice Ministry
"Last week, 3,853 marriages were officially registered in Ukraine. The highest numbers were recorded in Kyiv (770), Dnipropetrovsk region (661) and Lviv region (371)," the statement said.
Among the registered marriages, 57 were between Ukrainian citizens and foreign nationals, two involved stateless persons, and 305 couples used the "Marriage in 24 Hours" service.Read also: Large-scale production of forged documents uncovered in Ukraine
As reported, people who have lost their spouse will be able to register a new marriage through the Diia app.
Photo: Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash
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