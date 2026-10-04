More Than 330 Bears Neutralized In Russia's Buryatia Over Threat To Residents

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Specialists have neutralized more than 330 bears that had approached populated areas and posed a threat to residents in Russia's Buryatia region.

TASS reported the figures citing Burprirodnadzor, the regional environmental authority.

“331 bears posing a threat to people have been neutralized. The situation with bears approaching populated areas in Buryatia remains difficult. Burprirodnadzor receives around 15–20 reports of such incidents every day,” the agency said.

State hunting inspectors, together with hunters, visit the locations to investigate each reported incident.

A total of 24 teams comprising 81 hunters have been involved in the measures.