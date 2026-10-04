England Inflict Croatia's Heaviest-Ever Defeat In 7-0 Rout

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (NNN-Anadolu) -- England handed Croatia the heaviest defeat in their history with a stunning 7-0 victory in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice each, while Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers were also on target as England overwhelmed the hosts in their League A Group 3 clash in Rijeka.

Kane opened the scoring in the eighth minute after Bellingham played the England captain through, allowing him to finish with his right foot.

England doubled their advantage in the 21st minute when Gordon controlled Saka's cross at the back post before finding Bellingham, who tapped home.

Gordon made it 3-0 in the 39th minute, heading home Jarell Quansah's cross from close range.

Saka added a fourth on the stroke of halftime after Bellingham received Gordon's pass on the left before setting up the Arsenal winger for a simple finish.

England continued their dominance after the break, with Kane scoring his second in the 53rd minute after Elliot Anderson broke into the penalty area and squared the ball across the goal.

Saka grabbed his second in the 68th minute after Josip Stanisic's misplaced pass handed England possession inside the Croatia penalty area.

Rogers completed the rout three minutes from time, racing onto Bellingham's through ball, rounding goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and finishing into an empty net.

The seven-goal defeat surpassed Croatia's previous heaviest loss, a 6-0 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League in September 2018.

England moved to six points from three matches in Group 3, while Croatia remained on three points after suffering their second consecutive defeat following a 4-1 loss to Spain.

Group leaders Spain, who have six points from two matches, will face Czechia, who remain without a point, later on Saturday.

--NNN-ANADOLU