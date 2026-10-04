Goat Theft Gang Member Arrested After Police Encounter In UP's Azamgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Azamgarh, Oct 4 (IANS) A member of an alleged goat theft gang was arrested following a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. The accused sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg, police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Asif, a resident of Ashrafpur under Jiyanpur police station.

Police recovered a.315-bore pistol, cartridges, a two-wheeler and Rs 1,560 in cash from his possession, officials said.

According to police, the encounter took place on Sunday during checking in the Shahgarh area, when the police team received information that two suspected members of a goat theft gang were travelling on a motorcycle.

Acting on the information, police teams established a cordon near the Lohari Mod culvert on the Samenda-Pura Thakurai road. When the motorcycle was intercepted, Asif, who was riding pillion, opened fire at the police team, officials said.

Police personnel retaliated, during which Asif suffered a bullet injury to his right leg. He was subsequently taken into custody and shifted to the district hospital for treatment, police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in several goat theft incidents in the area. He admitted to stealing two goats from Daulatpur in the Sidhari area, one goat from Samenda and three goats from Bairiyadih under Jeyanpur police station, officials said.

Police also recovered Rs 1,560 from Asif, which, according to investigators, was his share of the money received from the sale of the goat allegedly stolen from Samenda.

Police said the main member of the gang, identified as Kaleem, a resident of Shahpur under Jiyanpur police station, managed to escape from the spot by taking advantage of the darkness.

Following the incident, police teams have launched raids at suspected locations to trace and arrest Kaleem.

Efforts are underway to apprehend him, police said.

According to police records, six cases have been registered against the arrested accused Asif, while as many as 38 cases are registered against the absconding accused Kaleem.

Police have registered a case against Asif under relevant sections of law, including provisions of the Arms Act, and further legal action has been initiated in the matter.

Further investigation is underway.