Shyamji Krishna Varma Dedicated Life To Breaking Chains Of Mother India's Subjugation: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter, revolutionary, and scholar Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary and said that the nation can never forget the valour and perseverance Varma displayed to protect the self-respect of the motherland.

Shyamji Krishna Varma was born on October 4, 1857, in Mandvi, a town in the Kutch district of Gujarat. He was one of the leading freedom fighters in the history of India's independence movement, known for his strong patriotic spirit and selfless service to the nation.

He organised a revolutionary centre at India House in London and promoted the cause of India's independence through his articles in his publication, The Indian Sociologist.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to the great revolutionary and freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma. He dedicated his entire life to breaking the chains of Mother India's subjugation. The nation can never forget the valour and manly effort he demonstrated in safeguarding the honour of the motherland."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, paying homage to Shyamji Krishna Varma, said that the great revolutionary inspired Indians living abroad for the cause of freedom.

"By establishing 'India House' in London, he kindled such a flame of independence on British soil that it nurtured a new generation of revolutionaries. Through the magazine 'The Indian Sociologist' and the 'Indian Home Rule Society', Shyamji Krishna Varma ji vociferously criticised the oppressive policies of the British -- his struggle and sacrifices will never be forgotten by this nation," HM Shah said in a post on X.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid heartfelt tributes to the "brave son of Mother India", the great patriot Shyamji Krishna Varma, on his birth anniversary.

"Even while living abroad, he awakened the spirit of India's independence and instilled a sense of nationalism among the country's youth. Today, on his birth anniversary, let us all pledge to put national interest first, perform our duties with complete devotion, and contribute to strengthening India. This will be a true tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma," Chouhan said in a post on X.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur also took to social media and said, "My heartfelt tributes to the great revolutionary, freedom fighter, and founder of India House and the Indian Home Rule Society, Shyamji Krishna Varma, on his birth anniversary. The country will always be grateful for your contribution, dedication, and achievements."

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan posted, "My heartfelt tributes to the great revolutionary and freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary."