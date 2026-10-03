The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 10: Nani Film Sees Big Jump Read On

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 10: Director Srikanth Odela and actor Nani are still pulling crowds with The Paradise. The movie saw an unexpected jump in box office collections on Saturday

Director Srikanth Odela brought The Paradise to theaters on September 24. The film stars Nani as the lead, Kayadu Lohar as the heroine, and Mohan Babu as the villain. Audiences and critics gave mixed reviews on the first day. The movie still pulled massive opening numbers. The film collected Rs 74 crore on day one, though official posters reported Rs 88 crore. Nani scored the highest opening of his career with this record collection.

The movie pulled excellent collections during the first weekend. Box office numbers dropped from Monday. The film performed decently in the Nizam region but crashed in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra audiences disconnected from the heavy action and the strong Telangana backdrop. The movie still managed decent overall numbers in those areas. The film has now finished ten days at the box office.

The Paradise collected Rs 5.40 crore on its second Saturday. The film recorded an India net collection of Rs 4.5 crore. The movie saw a massive double jump from Friday's Rs 2.5 crore collection. Audiences preferred this film since no major new movies released this week. Sunday numbers will likely jump even higher. The film earned a massive total of Rs 167.39 crore in ten days. The movie made an India gross of Rs 136.44 crore and an India net of Rs 115.56 crore. The film collected Rs 31 crore overseas, where it started strong but slowed down later.

The film collected Rs 104 crore across the Telugu states. The movie earned Rs 4.5 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 12 crore in Karnataka, Rs 90 lakh in Kerala, and Rs 13.50 crore in North India. The film needs a Rs 200 crore gross or a Rs 100 crore share to hit the breakeven mark. The movie has collected over an Rs 80 crore share so far. The film needs another Rs 20 crore share, which equals a Rs 40 crore gross, to achieve hit status. The movie will reach the safe zone in Nizam, but buyers expect a 40 percent loss in Andhra Pradesh.