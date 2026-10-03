Bhagyashree Enjoys Date Night With Hubby Himalaya Dassani Re Kindle The Joys Of A Relationship

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree recently enjoyed a date night with her husband Himalaya Dassani and shared a glimpse of their evening on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress shared moments from their outing and reflected on how date nights can help couples unwind and reconnect. Sharing their romantic photos, Bhagyashree wrote,“Captured moments making memories. Date nights are so important to unwind, re kindle the joys of a relationship. While at it, @prashantchaudhri @minakshichaudhri I must admit that the possibility of us enjoying this at a whim is thanks to the incredible places in juhu that you have consistently built over the years. #couplegoals #datenight.”

The carousel of photos features Bhagyashree and Himalaya enjoying quality time together at a restaurant. In one picture, the couple is seen gazing at each other, while another captures Bhagyashree laughing as she rests her head on Himalaya's shoulder. In another heartwarming moment, the actress is seen feeding her husband, giving a glimpse of their love and companionship.

Bhagyashree often gives a glimpse into her married life with Himalaya Dassani by sharing pictures and special moments from their time together. In July, the actress shared pictures from a getaway to Udaipur with her husband, offering a peek into their memorable moments together.

For the unversed, Bhagyashree and Himalaya tied the knot in 1989. The couple has two children, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu made his acting debut with the 2019 film“Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,” while Avantika stepped into the entertainment industry with the web series“Mithya.

In January, Bhagyashree marked 37 years of marriage with husband Himalaya Dassani. On the occasion, she looked back on their journey together, reminiscing about the years filled with cherished memories, laughter, tears, disagreements and reconciliations.

Bhagyashree had written,“Growing up together and still going strong, 37 years and counting! We have created a lifetime of memories, laughed n cried, fought and made up, built a house, made a home, had 2 beautiful kids, worked hard, travelled the world, seen the highs and lows of life, struggled and celebrated.... wow together forever....Nothing's gonna stop us now! Feel blessed to have walked my life with you...happy anniversary my love. @himallay27.”