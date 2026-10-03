Netanyahu Invites 'True Hero' Indian Flydubai Captain To Israel

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday invited to Israel as a guest of honour the Indian captain of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight whose quick response and courage saved many lives.

Netanyahu said he wanted Captain Smit Machchhar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of Israel's key international partners, to light a flame at a national ceremony for Israel's Independence Day next May, saying the role was usually reserved for Israeli citizens.

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"You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel and you are a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu said in a video his office released of his telephone conversation with the hospitalised captain.

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Machchhar has also received praise from UAE leaders and officials following the incident. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited him in the hospital and expressed appreciation for the pilot on behalf of the UAE's leadership, describing him as a source of pride for the country.

Diplomatic adviser to the UAE President Anwar Gargash said also said that the Indian pilot deserved every bit of appreciation he had received for his actions during the flight.

Indian PM Modi hails 'hero' flydubai pilot for averting disaster on Israel flight Gujarat announces award for flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar in honour of his 'bravery' Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar's family speaks, hopes he returns home soon

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