Noudar Collaborates With Najla Alfardan On Shifa, A New Fragrance Collection

A meeting of two sisters and their shared appreciation for scent, culture and wellbeing brings Shifa's five artisanal fragrances to Noudar

Noudar founder Noor Alfardan has joined forces with her sister, Najla Alfardan, to introduce Shifa, a collection of five artisanal fragrances created around the idea of reconnecting with the self through the senses.

Meaning“to heal” in Arabic, Shifa was born from Najla's own journey of exploring the relationship between the senses and wellbeing.

During the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in 2020, Najla began looking beyond conventional approaches and immersed herself in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, developing a deeper awareness of how the senses can shape the way we feel and experience the world around us.

This personal journey became the foundation for Shifa.

The collaboration with Noor brings that philosophy into the world of Noudar, creating a meeting point between fragrance, craftsmanship and the sisters' shared connection to their regional heritage.

Together, Noor and Najla have brought a distinctly Middle Eastern sensibility to a collection designed to be both intentional and personal.

“Shifa began with a very personal journey of learning to listen to my body and understand the connection between our senses and how we feel,” said Najla Alfardan.

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“I wanted to create fragrances that could become part of those everyday moments of connection, scents that invite you to pause, breathe and tune into yourself,” she said.“Working on this collection with my sister Noor makes it even more meaningful, as we are bringing something deeply personal to us into the world of Noudar.”

At the heart of Shifa is a considered approach to fragrance.

The collection is crafted in small batches using responsibly sourced botanicals, safe synthetics and upcycled ingredients, with every ingredient selected to have a safe rating on the EWG Skin Deep scale.

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The fragrances were developed and refined over more than two years, reflecting the artisanal care behind each composition.

The collection comprises five distinct fragrances, each offering a different olfactive experience.

“Layla” is warm and rich, pairing vanilla and jasmine with oud, amber and cedarwood, while“11:11” takes a bolder direction with black pepper, cardamom, saffron, oud and vetiver.

“Kenza” combines praline, vanilla and sandalwood for a sophisticated, luxurious character.

“Skin To Skin” is fresh and light, built around ginger, fig, white musk and soft woods, while“Men in Grey” brings together pink pepper, cardamom, jasmine, tuberose and orris for a fresh, energising finish.

With Shifa, Noor and Najla bring together two sisters, two perspectives and one shared language: the language of scent.

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Drawing on rich Middle Eastern fragrance traditions while embracing a more considered approach to modern perfumery, the collection invites fragrance lovers to experience scent not simply as something they wear, but as a sensory ritual that can become part of their everyday lives.