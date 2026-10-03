Fifty One East Pavilion At DJWE 2026 Hosts Leading Luxury Brands

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Fifty One East pavilion at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026 is hosting leading luxury houses in jewellery and watches, which include TUDOR and Azza Fahmy Jewellery Aigner, Cammilli Firenze, David Yurman, Falamank by Tarfa Itani, Genesia, J by JOELLE, L'Ame, Keris, Pandora, The Little Frog, WOLF and Yvan Tufenkjian.

Celebrating 75 years of partnership with Fifty One East, TUDOR brings the spirit of the Dakar Rally to the DJWE for the first time in Qatar through a completely new and expanded environment.

An interactive racing simulator draws visitors into one of motorsport's most demanding challenges, reflecting the courage, endurance and precision behind TUDOR's role as Official Timekeeper of the Dakar Rally.

At the centre of the experience is the TUDOR Ranger collection, continuing the tradition of the expedition watch through robust design and contemporary technical performance.

Its legacy stretches from the British North Greenland Expedition of the 1950s to the dunes of Saudi Arabia's Empty Quarter.

The expanded Ranger family, including 36mm and 39mm models and the distinctive "Dune white" dial, will be presented alongside a selection of TUDOR's latest Watches & Wonders Geneva 2026 blade-->





Some of the items on display at the DJWE. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam

Azza Fahmy Jewellery presents a reimagined and expanded exhibition space in Pharaonic blue and gold, with intricate timber detailing and carpet patterns inspired by the ceiling of the tomb of Nefersekheru in Luxor.

Visitors will also be invited to personalise jewellery pouches with their initials on site.

At the heart of the space, the House will offer a first look at the latest chapter of Tales of the Nile, its High Jewellery collection rooted in Egyptian heritage and symbolism.

Exceptional gemstones, hand-picked by Amina Ghali, head designer of the House, come together with Arabic calligraphy, intricate filigree and time-honoured craftsmanship.

The multi-brand area brings together distinct expressions of craftsmanship and design.

David Yurman presents Sculpted Cable; Yvan Tufenkjian introduces the fluid, diamond-set Linéa alongside icons from The Edge of Grace, Vice Versa and Vogue; and Falamank by Tarfa Itani reveals new pieces from Dualities and Written in the Stars. Genesia celebrates pearls through Capri, Chroma, Baroque, Wave and Classic, while The Little Frog returns with A City of Pink, a playful celebration of individuality and belonging.

J by JOELLE founder Joelle Moughalian hosts ear-piercing and curated ear-styling sessions using precious-metal and gemstone piercing jewellery in a new dedicated piercing room, while presenting a diverse new jewellery collection.

WOLF showcases pieces from its Fiona Howard and Brogue launches.

Keris returns for a second year with four artistic mechanical installations: The Winding Geneva, MECA Rhodium, the limited-edition MECA 01 Tradition and MECA Blue/Black.

Extending the exhibition's celebration of artistry into the culinary realm, Pierre Hermé Paris will welcome visitors in the F&B outlets blade-->

Presented by Darwish Holding, the experience introduces the renowned French Maison's distinctive universe, where exceptional ingredients, imaginative flavour combinations and meticulous craftsmanship transform patisserie into an art of emotion and sensation.

Fifty One East also showcases the made-to-order Beolab 90 Alchemy Edition by Bang & Olufsen, flown to Doha exclusively for the occasion.

Distinguished by its unique bronze mesh, 24-carat gold plating, bronze details and wooden panels, the speaker brings precision craftsmanship, exceptional materials and acoustic artistry into harmony, extending the pavilion's celebration of extraordinary design beyond watches and jewellery.

DJWE TUDOR Cammilli Firenze