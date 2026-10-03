Piranesi's Family Legacy Finds New Chapter In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A chance encounter in Geneva revived a decades-old family connection, as Piranesi returned to Doha with new creations shaped by colour, architecture and generational craftsmanship at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026 this year.

For Julian Hajibay, managing director of the family-run fine jewellery house Piranesi, the brand's relationship with Qatar is more than a business journey: it is a story of two families whose connection stretches back decades and was unexpectedly rediscovered.

Speaking to Gulf Times at the Alfardan Jewellery pavilion, Hajibay recalled how a meeting in Geneva five years ago eventually brought Piranesi to Doha and revived an older family relationship.

Piranesi is among the brands exhibiting at the Alfardan Jewellery pavilion at this year's exhibition, which runs until October 3 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Hajibay said he first met Ali Alfardan during a small jewellery exhibition in Geneva, without initially knowing who his visitor was.

“He asked me for the price, he said okay, another item, and then next thing I know, he shakes my hand, he says I'll see you in three weeks,” Hajibay recalled.

The connection became even more remarkable when Hajibay returned to New York and told his mother, designer and Piranesi President Mimi Hajibay, about the Qatari family they had met.

“She said the name Alfardan sounds familiar, I think we might have done business with them,” he said.

Old paper records from the late 1980s confirmed that instinct.

Hajibay said the documents showed that Alfardan's father had previously worked with his late father, creating a family connection that predated the younger generation's meeting in Geneva.

“It was almost meant to be that our paths crossed again, and we rejuvenated the relationship,” he said.

That renewed relationship eventually led Piranesi to Doha and, according to Hajibay, opened doors to markets across the Gulf, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.

“We're grateful for Mr Alfardan for graciously inviting us that first year, and bringing us to this market, and to the Qatari people for welcoming us,” he said.

At the DJWE this year, Piranesi is placing the spotlight on its Fiora and Dome collections, with both reflecting the design philosophy of Mimi Hajibay.

The Fiora collection, which has evolved over the years, has been expanded with ear cuffs that can be worn without pierced ears, alongside high jewellery sets featuring diamonds and blue sapphires.

Hajibay said the collection was designed with changing generations of clients in mind.

“When the next generation, not only of Piranesi entered the business, but as well as the next generation for our clients, they want to start buying jewellery and gifts for their children, that's where the Fiora Collection came to be,” he said.

The floral design draws inspiration from Mimi Hajibay's French garden, with its four petals representing the four corners of a French garden.

The pieces are intended to move between everyday wear and more formal occasions.

Alongside the floral influence is Piranesi's fascination with architecture.

Hajibay said his mother's appreciation for Italian architecture, particularly historic domed structures, inspired the Dome collection.

“She always goes back to her roots in Italy, and she says nothing in the world is like the Italian architecture of old, where you have the dome vaulted ceilings,” he said.

That architectural influence can also be seen in the gemstones themselves, including a sugarloaf emerald cuff Hajibay described as a high-jewellery piece valued at more than QR3mn.

For Hajibay, however, the value of Piranesi's work lies as much in continuity as in individual pieces.

“Timeless luxury generation to generation” remains the family's guiding idea, he said, a philosophy reflected not only in the jewellery, but in the relationship between two families that unexpectedly found their way back to each other.

DJWE Alfardan Jewellery pavilion