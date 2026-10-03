Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal System Triggers Heavy Rain In THESE Places - Check

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A weather system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring rain to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Several districts may see showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days

A weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal has triggered a change in conditions across the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive rainfall over the coming days, with some areas also facing thunderstorms and strong winds.

Weather conditions are expected to change across North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, several districts could receive rain accompanied by strong winds.

Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari are among the areas likely to be affected. Gusty winds may reach speeds of around 30–40 kmph in some locations.

With conditions expected to remain unsettled along the coast, authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea. Residents in coastal areas should also remain alert and follow official weather advisories.

Telangana is also expected to experience a shift in weather conditions. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast rain in several northern and eastern districts of the state.

Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem may receive scattered showers. Some areas could also experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

However, relatively dry weather is expected to continue across several other parts of Telangana. Daytime temperatures may remain around 30°C, providing some relief from the recent heat.

Authorities have urged people living in low-lying areas to remain cautious as rainfall could lead to temporary waterlogging in vulnerable locations. Residents should stay updated with official weather alerts, particularly during thunderstorms.

Farmers have also been advised to move harvested crops and agricultural produce to safer locations to prevent rain-related damage. Motorists should exercise caution while travelling during heavy rain, thunderstorms or strong winds.

People living along the Andhra Pradesh coast are particularly advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities. With the Bay of Bengal system influencing weather conditions, residents should avoid unnecessary risks and stay prepared for sudden changes in weather.