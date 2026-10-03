A Life Dedicated To Humanity

MENAFN - Gulf Times) There are occasions in public life when an honour bestowed upon an individual transcends the person and becomes a celebration of values, ideals, and service to humanity itself. The conferring of an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Johannesburg upon Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser is a distinguished occasion.

This recognition is not merely an acknowledgment of an extraordinary individual. It is also a tribute to a lifetime dedicated to advancing education, empowering communities, championing social justice, promoting human dignity, and building a more peaceful and inclusive world. For South Africans, this honour carries particular significance. It reflects a deep appreciation of the values that have guided our own democratic journey: justice, equality, reconciliation, human solidarity, and the belief that every individual deserves the opportunity to realise their full potential.

Yet this moment of celebration also takes place against a backdrop of profound sadness.

Her Highness would undoubtedly have wished to receive this honour in person. However, she does so while mourning the passing of her beloved husband, the visionary statesman and former Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, affectionately known by many as the Father Amir and widely regarded as the architect of modern Qatar.

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, and the South African community in Qatar, I once again extend our deepest condolences to Her Highness, the al-Thani family, and the people of Qatar. The Father Amir leaves behind a remarkable legacy of nation-building, strategic vision, and global engagement. Under his leadership, Qatar emerged as one of the world's most influential and dynamic nations, investing not only in economic development but also in diplomacy, education, culture, humanitarian action, and international co-operation. His contribution to the transformation of Qatar will remain an enduring source of inspiration for generations to come.

At this solemn time, we pray that Almighty Allah grants him His infinite mercy, accepts his noble deeds, forgives his shortcomings, and grants him the highest ranks in Jannatul Firdaus.

It is perhaps fitting that as Qatar remembers one of its greatest leaders, the world also pauses to honour another.

For more than two decades, Her Highness Sheikha Moza has been one of the world's most influential advocates for human development. Through her visionary leadership, particularly through the Qatar Foundation and numerous global initiatives, she has transformed the landscape of education and social development, not only in Qatar but far beyond its borders.

Human potential

Millions have benefited from opportunities created through her efforts to expand access to quality education, strengthen healthcare systems, promote innovation, and support sustainable development. Her work demonstrates a powerful truth: that meaningful change occurs when investment in human potential becomes a national and global priority.

Among her most important contributions has been her steadfast commitment to the empowerment of women and girls.

Around the world, societies that invest in women prosper. Women are not merely participants in development; they are drivers of development. Through her advocacy, leadership, and example, Sheikha Moza has shown that empowering women is both a moral imperative and an economic necessity. She has inspired countless young women to pursue their ambitions, lead with confidence, and contribute meaningfully to their communities and nations.

Her example has resonated particularly strongly across the Global South, where the challenges of inequality, poverty, and exclusion often intersect. By championing education and opportunity, she has helped create pathways to dignity and empowerment for future generations.

Equally admirable is her unwavering commitment to dialogue, peace, justice, and human dignity. At a time when our world faces increasing division, conflict, and uncertainty, voices that call for understanding and coexistence are more important than ever. Her Highness has consistently used her influence to promote compassion over indifference, dialogue over confrontation, and co-operation over division.

Her principled advocacy for the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Palestinian people has earned her widespread respect across the region and beyond. In an era marked by profound challenges in the Middle East, her calls for accountability, humanity, and peaceful coexistence serve as an important reminder that lasting peace can only be achieved through justice and respect for human dignity.

Universal ideals

These values resonate deeply with South Africans. Our own history taught us that reconciliation cannot exist without justice, that peace requires dignity, and that humanity flourishes when diversity is embraced rather than feared. We recognise in Her Highness a kindred spirit, a leader whose vision reflects the universal ideals championed by South Africa's democratic struggle and by leaders such as Nelson Mandela.

Indeed, one of the most remarkable aspects of Sheikha Moza's legacy is her ability to build bridges. Across cultures, faiths, languages, and continents, she has worked tirelessly to foster understanding and co-operation among peoples. In a world increasingly fragmented by difference, her efforts remind us that our shared humanity remains far stronger than our divisions.

The honorary doctorate awarded by the University of Johannesburg is therefore both deserved and symbolic. It acknowledges a remarkable global leader whose influence extends well beyond formal titles, institutions, or public office.

Ultimately, the true measure of Her Highness's achievements cannot be captured by any academic distinction. It is reflected instead in the millions of lives improved through education, the communities uplifted through development, the women empowered to lead, the children given hope, and the causes of justice and peace advanced through her tireless advocacy.

This honour therefore celebrates not only what Sheikha Moza has achieved, but what she represents: compassionate leadership, visionary service, and an unwavering commitment to the betterment of humanity.

As South Africa joins Qatar and the international community in celebrating this well-deserved recognition, we do so with deep admiration and gratitude for a life dedicated to making the world more just, more equitable, and more humane.

May Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser continue to inspire future generations to serve humanity with courage, compassion, wisdom, and humility. In honouring her, the University of Johannesburg has honoured values that unite South Africa, Qatar, and all those who believe that education, justice, and human dignity remain the most powerful forces for shaping a better future.

Ghulam Hoosein Asmal is ambassador of South Africa to Qatar