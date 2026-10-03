403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheikh Joaan Welcomes Japan's Royal Family At Asian Games
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), welcomes Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, accompanied by their daughter Princess Aiko as they attended the individual equestrian showjumping competition at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo.OCA 20th Asian Games Aichi Nagoya 2026 Equestrian Park
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment