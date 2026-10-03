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Sheikha Jawaher Graces DJWE


2026-10-03 11:04:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir's Consort Her Highness Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani, visited the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2026 at DECC.

A celebrated fixture on Qatar's annual calendar, the exhibition brings together exquisite fine jewellery, luxury timepieces and exceptional creations from some of the world's renowned brands and designers.

Sheikha Jowaher DECC DJWE 2026

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Gulf Times

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