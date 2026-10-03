Kazakhstan Sees 20.5% Rise In Trade With Belarus In 7M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's trade turnover with Belarus reached $722.96 million in the period from January through July 2026, up 20.5% compared with $599.92 million in the same period of 2025.

This was indicated by Trend 's calculations, based on data published by the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan.

Belarus's share in Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover remained stable at 0.8% in January-July 2026, matching the level of a year earlier.

Kazakhstan's exports to Belarus amounted to $147.97 million in January-July 2026, up 24.6% from $118.75 million in the same period of 2025. Belarus's share in Kazakhstan's total exports remained at 0.3% in both periods.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's imports from Belarus increased 19.5% year on year to $574.99 million, compared with $481.17 million in January-July 2025. Belarus's share in Kazakhstan's total imports rose to 1.6% from 1.4%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points.

Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover amounted to $87.75 billion during the reporting period, increasing 10.7% year on year. Exports rose 15.8% to $50.89 billion, while imports increased 4.3% to $36.86 billion. In January-July 2026, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to $18.15 billion, up 8.1% year on year.

Exports to EAEU countries rose 1.5% to $5.81 billion, while imports increased 11.5% to $12.34 billion. Russia accounted for 87.4% of Kazakhstan's total trade turnover with EAEU countries, followed by Kyrgyzstan with 8.3%, Belarus with 4% and Armenia with 0.3%.