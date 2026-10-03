Vietnam's GDP Expands 9.95 Pct In Q3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

HANOI: Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 9.95 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2026, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said Saturday.

The Q3 growth rate was higher than the 8.15 percent in Q1 and the 8.81 percent in Q2, the NSO said.

The agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector grew 4.21 percent year on year in Q3, while the industry and construction sector expanded 12.5 percent and the services sector rose 9.54 percent.

Vietnam's GDP in the first nine months of 2026 is estimated to have grown 9.01 percent year on year, the NSO said.

The Southeast Asian country has set a target of achieving double-digit GDP growth in 2026.

