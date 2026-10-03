U.S. Coast Guard Searching For Missing Plane With 6 Aboard

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

NEW YORK: The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a missing plane with six people on board off Nantucket, an island in the state of Massachusetts, early Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration notified the Coast Guard that the jet had lost contact early Saturday morning during a flight from Bermuda to Boston.

The plane was a Gulfstream jet used as a medical transfer aircraft.

The search for the jet included crews in the air and on the water, the Coast Guard said.