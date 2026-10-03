Settler Rampages In Nablus Injure Three Palestinians

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nablus: A 27-year-old Palestinian man sustained bruises and other injuries Saturday after being assaulted by settlers in the town of Osarin, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and was subsequently hospitalized, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported, citing medical sources.

WAFA added that this was the second settler attack on the town since the morning, resulting in injuries to Palestinians.

In the town of Beit Imrin, north of Nablus, two Palestinians were injured after being mauled and pepper-sprayed by settlers. They were hospitalized.

In a related development, ambulance personnel treated three Palestinians who were wounded after being attacked by occupation forces following their detention in the town of Asira Al-Qibliya, south of Nablus.

Settler rampages in the West Bank are on the rise, with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) documenting more than 1,600 attacks that resulted in either injuries or property damage between January and August 2026.