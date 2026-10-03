Gulf Cup 27: Qatar Lose To Saudi Arabia On Penalties In Semifinal
Jeddah: Qatar's national football team lost to Saudi Arabia 3-2 on penalties after the teams played to a scoreless draw through regulation and extra time in their Gulf Cup 27 semifinal on Saturday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia advanced to the final, scheduled for Oct. 6 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, where it will face the winner of the other semifinal between the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
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