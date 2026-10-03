Delhi Weather LATEST Update: October Heat Persists Six Areas Recorded 'Poor' AQI Already

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: October heat is still keeping Delhi residents uncomfortable, with temperatures staying above normal despite the arrival of autumn. The IMD expects a slight dip over the next four days, bringing some relief

Delhi is yet to get a proper taste of October coolness, with bright sunshine and above-normal temperatures continuing across the capital. On Saturday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's standard weather station, reached 37.1°C-around 2.9°C above normal.

The mercury remained high from the morning itself, as strong sunshine intensified through the day. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 23.2°C, around 0.9°C above normal.

The temperature of 37°C is relatively unusual for October. Last year, Delhi did not record a maximum temperature of 37°C or above even once during the month. However, some relief could be on the way, with the weather department forecasting a gradual fall in temperatures over the next four days.

The rising heat is not the only concern for Delhi residents. Air pollution levels have also started showing signs of deterioration as the weather pattern changes.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 171 on Saturday, placing the city in the 'moderate' category. The overall AQI was similar to Friday's level.

However, six areas recorded AQI readings above 200 on Friday, pushing them into the 'poor' category. With winter approaching, worsening air quality could become a bigger concern in the coming weeks.

The MCD is preparing stricter measures to control pollution during the upcoming winter season. Violators could face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 under GRAP rules, municipal regulations and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions.

More than 200 teams have been formed to monitor pollution-related violations across Delhi. These teams will coordinate with other government departments and agencies and conduct inspections across different zones.

The MCD has also identified 13 pollution hotspots where additional monitoring will be carried out. Officials said strict action will be taken against those violating pollution-control norms as winter approaches.