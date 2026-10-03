Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Monsoon Spoil Durga Puja Fun? Check Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather office predicts the monsoon will leave Bengal by mid-October. You will not see heavy rain during Mahalaya or the Durga Puja days. Check Here

West Bengal Weather Update: The weather office states the monsoon withdrawal phase in Bengal will start between October 8 and October 14. Meteorologists look for three to four dry days, a drop in humidity, and winds blowing from North India to confirm this departure. A weather department official mentioned the exact Puja weather remains slightly unclear right now.

North Bengal will see less rain from Monday. Coastal districts might experience scattered light to moderate showers on some days. Both North and South Bengal will likely receive below-normal rainfall. The weather office predicts rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong face a higher chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. South Bengal will remain mostly dry from October 8 to October 15.

Scattered rain chances will drop steadily from Sunday. The state will not see any major temperature changes. The weather office confirms heavy rain is highly unlikely until Thursday. Other districts might get very light showers. You might feel a slight chill in the early morning hours. However, the Alipore weather office predicts hot afternoons.

The air will hold high moisture even with less rain. This high humidity will increase your discomfort. Coastal and adjoining districts face rain chances today. South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore might get scattered showers. Kolkata will record a maximum temperature around 33 degrees Celsius today. The relative humidity will stay between 73 and 88 percent. The city sky will turn cloudy as Sunday progresses. You might see one or two spells of light rain with thunder, but heavy rain is not expected.

The Alipore weather office has not issued any new rain alerts. The state might only get scattered light to moderate showers. Weather scientists believe rain will not spoil the festival since Durga Puja falls late this year. The forecast shows no signs of major bad weather before Mahalaya. The monsoon will exit by mid-October. North Bengal will also see less rain from Monday. Coastal districts might get scattered showers. South Bengal will stay mostly dry between October 8 and October 15.

Scattered rain chances will decrease from Sunday. The weather office rules out heavy rain until Thursday. Early mornings might feel slightly chilly, but afternoons will remain hot. High humidity will cause discomfort despite less rain. South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore might receive scattered showers today. Kolkata will see a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius with 73 to 88 percent humidity. The Alipore weather office expects no major weather disasters before Mahalaya. The monsoon will finally leave Bengal by mid-October.