Estonia Beat Luxembourg To Move Into Second Place In Nations League Group

MENAFN - IANS) Tallinn, Oct 4 (IANS) Estonia defeated Luxembourg 1-0 at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena to claim their first victory in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League and strengthen its position in League C Group 4.

The victory lifted Estonia to five points from three matches and moved it into second place in the group, keeping the Baltic side firmly in contention for promotion.

Estonia had entered the match unbeaten but without a victory after opening its campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Iceland and a goalless draw in Bulgaria. Luxembourg, meanwhile, had three points from its opening two matches.

With three rounds remaining, Estonia's prospects will largely depend on its next match against group leader Iceland in Tallinn on Tuesday. It will then travel to Luxembourg on November 13 before completing the league phase at home against Bulgaria on November 16.

The group winner earns direct promotion to League B, while the runner-up enters the promotion play-offs, giving Estonia a realistic opportunity to move up from League C if it can maintain its current form.

Elsewhere, Switzerland are the only side with nine points in League B after they came from behind to beat Slovenia. Erik Janža's own goal and a Dan Ndoye finish made the difference in a 2-1 success.

Meanwhile, Scotland secured their first win under Sébastian Pocognoli; Kieron Bowie's first Scotland goal opened the scoring in a 2-0 win in North Macedonia as Andy Robertson won his 100th cap.

Leo Walta is up with Kane and Yamal as the joint-top scorer in the 2026/27 Nations League, taking his tally to four with both of Finland's goals in a 2-1 League C home success against Albania.