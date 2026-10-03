More Trouble For Gyanesh Kumar? Keralam Orders Probe In 2006 Case Linked To Malaysian Man's Suicide: What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) State Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala ordered a Vigilance investigation into the case involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The case concerns allegations of irregularities during Kumar's tenure as the state's Public Works Department Secretary in 2006.

It pertains to the death by suicide of Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who was associated with the PATI-BEL consortium involved in the upgradation of MC Road under the Keralam State Transport Project.

His suicide note reportedly mentioned Gyanesh Kumar.

“The investigation is being initiated following allegations that external pressure was exerted and the original inquiry was derailed,” a statement from the home minister's office read.

“State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directly instructed the Vigilance Director to conduct a thorough inquiry into allegations of external influence in the case involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and take appropriate action based on the findings,” the statement added.