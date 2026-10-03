The Week Ahead In Numbers: RBI Policy, TCS Q2 Results, Nobel Prizes
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise repo rate, which would be the first increase since February 2023, as higher energy prices and the war in West Asia revive inflationary pressures. Tata Consultancy Services will report its September-quarter (Q2) results, kicking off the earnings season for India's large IT firms. Investors will watch whether big deal wins are finally translating into revenue growth. The US will release its monthly trade data amid a widening deficit, with the full effects of fresh tariffs yet to emerge.
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