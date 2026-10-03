Thinkcarebelieve: Week 89 Of The Trump 2.0 Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events of the 89 th Week of President Trump's second term in office , Week 89 of the Trump 2.0 Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025. The article can be accessed in full at

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

What is South Korea's $200 billion actually building in America, and which of the three energy projects has Seoul still not locked in?Could a local official who looks the other way on benefit fraud be forced to pay back every dollar?What showed up this week in a child's new Trump Account, and what did the White House say about $5,000 checks after the midterms?Why did the State Department revoke 250,000 visas in one sweep this week, and what crimes triggered it?America.gov just opened as the government's new front door. What can you actually do there today, and what is still promised for later?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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