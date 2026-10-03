Great Indian Bustard Rewilding To Begin In Jaisalmer, Bhupender Yadav Visits Breeding Facility

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) A day before the rewilding of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) is set to begin at Sam in the Desert National Park in Jaisalmer, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav visited the breeding facility at Ramdevra and lauded the efforts of young researchers and scientists working for the conservation of the iconic species.

Yadav highlighted the dedication and perseverance of the researchers involved in the conservation programme and said the project had been pursued with passion for years.

“A day before we begin the rewilding of the Great Indian Bustard in Sam, Desert National Park, Jaisalmer, visited the breeding facility at Ramdevra. I was immensely impressed by the perseverance of our young researchers and scientists, who have pursued this project with passion for years, demonstrating exceptional dedication to the conservation of this iconic species,” Yadav posted on X.

The Great Indian Bustard, one of India's most iconic and critically endangered bird species, has been the focus of a dedicated conservation programme involving government agencies, scientists, forest officials and local communities.

The rewilding initiative marks an important stage in efforts to strengthen the population of the species in its natural habitat. The programme has involved captive breeding and conservation efforts aimed at improving the prospects of the GIB and eventually returning captive-bred birds to the wild.

Yadav also highlighted the participation of school-going children in Jaisalmer in activities organised to mark the rewilding initiative.

In another post, Yadav said:“School-going children in Jaisalmer participated in various creative competitions organised under the aegis of @NMNHIndia to celebrate the rewilding of the Great Indian Bustard. Through their artwork, the children conveyed their best wishes for the success of this important conservation initiative. Appreciated their creative endeavours, including a beautiful rangoli depicting the Great Indian Bustard. Their message was simple and heartfelt: may the GIB thrive once again in the landscape it calls home.”

The children's participation also highlighted the role of public awareness and community engagement in conservation efforts, particularly in regions that form part of the Great Indian Bustard's natural habitat.

Yadav earlier on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that led to the success of the conservation programme for the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), which has become a global example during the last decade.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change also commended the efforts of the officials of the Union Environment Ministry, forest department officials, scientists of WII and local communities to have achieved the swift progress under the GIB Conservation Programme that has today reached the stage of rewilding the bird.