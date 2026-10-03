Working Body To Be Set Up Under NSDC To Identify Bodies Of Fallen Defenders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko said this in a Telegram post.

"For the families of missing persons, the long wait to establish a person's identity is an additional source of pain. Therefore, the state must ensure that the process is expedited and that forensic examinations are carried out to a high standard," he said.

Klymenko noted that priority decisions have been identified on the president's instructions.

The government should strengthen the forensic medical examination system by increasing the number of specialists and ensuring proper working conditions for them.

It is also important to establish specialized forensic medical examination bureaus in the regions that will focus exclusively on identifying the bodies of military personnel, the NSDC secretary said.

More than 26,000 bodies returned to Ukraine, but many remain unidentified – Budanov

Klymenko said that from now on, this work would be monitored by the NSDC.

"The relevant working body will bring together all responsible government agencies. We need to see the entire process as a whole: where delays arise, what decisions are lacking and who is responsible for implementing them," he added.

On September 17, following repatriation efforts, the Russian side returned to Ukraine the bodies of 252 people killed. According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.